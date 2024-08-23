Jess Carter, Delphine Cascarino & the 15 best signings of the NWSL mid-season transfer window – ranked

Including a USWNT defender, two of England’s Lionesses and stars from Japan, Brazil and beyond, GOAL picks out the best summer moves in the U.S.

Despite the league pausing in early July for the Olympics Games, NWSL clubs have certainly kept themselves busy over the last six weeks. There has been the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup to contend with, the CONCACAF W Champions Cup got underway this week and, amid it all, there has been a very busy mid-season transfer window.

In that, plenty of new stars have arrived in the top flight of U.S. women's soccer, covering five continents and bringing both established internationals and promising young players to the division, while there has also been plenty of business between teams in the league with players already well-versed in the NWSL.

It means that there are going to be plenty of debuts made when the season resumes this weekend, but which will be the most highly-anticipated? GOAL ranks the best 15 signings of the NWSL mid-season transfer window...