‘I deserve it’ - Jenni Hermoso dedicates Spain’s Nations League triumph to herself amid Luis Rubiales kissing scandal as she opens up on ‘long process’ since World Cup controversy
Jenni Hermoso has dedicated Spain’s Nations League triumph to herself after enduring a testing few months in the wake of a World Cup kissing scandal.
- Caught in a storm after World Cup win
- Looking to move on from scandal
- Has another trophy for the collection