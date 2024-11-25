GFX Mohamed Salah Jamie CarragherGetty/GOAL
Richie Mills

Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool to 'accept' Mohamed Salah will leave the club after Egypt star left 'disappointed' over lack of contract offer

M. SalahLiverpoolPremier League

Jamie Carragher has told Liverpool to "accept" that Mohamed Salah will leave the club amid the winger's disappointment not to be offered a new deal.

  • Salah says he hasn't been offered a new contract
  • Admits to being "disappointed" as a result
  • Carragher weighs in on contract situation
