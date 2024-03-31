Vinicius Junior Real Madrid RayoGetty
Richard Mills

'Straight to jail' - Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr issues strong statement after La Liga marred by more racist abuse

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridLaLigaMarcos AcunaSevillaRayo Majadahonda

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior says racists in Spanish football need to go "straight to jail" after La Liga was marred by more racist abuse.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rayo goalkeeper Sarr allegedly racially abused
  • Discriminatory chants directed at Sevilla's Acuna & Flores
  • Vinicius Jr calls for racists to 'go to jail'

Editors' Picks