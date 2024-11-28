Jadon Sancho sent strong 'fit' warning by Enzo Maresca after Chelsea's Conference League win over Heidenheim

Getty Images SportPeter McVitieJadon Sancho sent strong 'fit' warning by Enzo Maresca after Chelsea's Conference League win over HeidenheimChelseaJ. SanchoE. MarescaConference LeagueEnzo Maresca believes Jadon Sancho will prove crucial to Chelsea as long as he is "fit, mentally and physically".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSancho impressed in Chelsea winHas made just five starts this seasonMaresca insists winger is importantFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱