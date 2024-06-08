Jack Grealish's Euro 2024 snub must be a wake-up call to get out of Man City and revive his England career

The midfielder has lagged behind his competitors and is in danger of wasting the best days of his career like Paul Gascoigne did

Jack Grealish must have thought he had done enough to get in England's Euro 2024 squad. Despite a frustrating, injury-interrupted season, he showed his ability to make the difference after coming off the bench against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Monday.

He set up Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal which effectively killed the game off, teasing a defender on the left wing while closely guarding the ball before quickly cutting inside and delivering a searching cross to his team-mate. Minutes later, he showcased his ability to suck defenders in, taking out two opponents before giving the ball back to James Maddison, leading to Harry Kane bundling in the third goal.

Grealish's cameo was a reminder of the value he brings as a highly-experienced player at a truly elite club and looked to have won him a seat on the plane to Germany. But, ultimately, it was too little, too late.