Is new Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada in danger of being punished for City's alleged FFP breaches?Richard MartinYoutube/GOALManchester CityPremier LeagueManchester UnitedManchester United are confident that new chief executive Omar Berrada will not be implicated in Manchester City's alleged breaches of FFP rules.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBerrada not mentioned in leaked emailsUnited confident he is not implicated in alleged breachesFrenchman spent 12 years in key positions at City