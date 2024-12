This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Inter Miami trades Leo Campana to New England Revolution for record $2.5M fee Inter Miami CF New England Revolution Major League Soccer Transfers Lionel Messi's side have sent their backup striker to New England for general allocation money Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Leo Campana traded to New England

Miami to acquire GAM, international roster spot

Increases offseason flexibility for Lionel Messi and co. Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱