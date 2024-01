Everything you need to know about Inter Miami's 2024 pre-season preparations.

With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez leading its attack, Inter Miami is expected to become a dominant player in MLS in 2024.

While Messi's arrival mid-way through last season inspired a Leagues Cup triumph, Inter Miami struggled to seal a playoff spot and David Beckham will be eager to see that change this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Inter Miami's 2024 pre-season preparations, including where to watch the games and more.