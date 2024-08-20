This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Antonela Roccuzzo Sofia Balbi 2024Getty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Inter Miami star Luis Suarez shares 'great moments' with Lionel Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo on luxury yacht after treating wife Sofia Balbi & kids to picturesque summer holiday

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerShowbizLuis SuarezInter Miami CF

Luis Suarez, along with his children and wife Sofia Balbi, have enjoyed “great moments” with Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo on a luxury yacht.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ex-Barcelona forwards reunited in Florida
  • Argentine icon currently nursing an injury
  • Has been relaxing away from the field
Article continues below