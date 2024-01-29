Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez get the goals, but Inter Miami's defense collapses in loss to Al-Hilal in Riyadh Cup

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez get the goals, but Inter Miami's defense collapses in loss to Al-Hilal in Riyadh CupRyan TolmichGetty ImagesInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerLionel MessiLuis SuarezAl HilalAl Hilal vs Inter Miami CFClub FriendliesInter Miami found the goals that had been missing, but Lionel Messi and co. didn't get the win as their defense fell apart in a 4-3 loss to Al-Hilal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMessi and Suarez score first Inter Miami goals in 2024Youngster David Ruiz impresses for HeronsMLS side falls 4-3 in Saudi ArabiaWatch Inter Miami with the MLS Season PassStream now