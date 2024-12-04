'How the f*ck did he get anywhere near Real Madrid?' - Julen Lopetegui branded an 'absolute fraud' as West Ham fans call for manager's immediate sacking after 'inexcusable' Leicester defeat
Angry West Ham fans have called for Julen Lopetegui to be sacked after the team's latest defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- West Ham beaten by struggling Leicester
- Fans furious with latest defeat
- Call on club to sack Lopetegui