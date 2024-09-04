How Arsenal could line up in the 2024-25 season: Who is Beth Mead's competition and where do the new signings fit in?

Boasting stars like Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy, Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall has plenty of quality to choose from

On Wednesday, Arsenal’s season begins as the Gunners take on Rangers in the first round of Women’s Champions League qualifying. Jonas Eidevall’s side have a tough draw as they look to exorcise the demons of last season, in which they fell at this stage. Fortunately, they have plenty of talent to call upon in their bid to do so after a strong transfer window.

The departure of Vivianne Miedema, and her subsequent signing with Women’s Super League rivals Manchester City, drew plenty of criticism earlier this summer and it could well come back to bite Arsenal, not least when they face the Cityzens on the opening weekend of the league season. However, there have been plenty of exciting incomings, too.

Mariona Caldentey, a quadruple-winner at Barcelona, arrives to bolster the front line, while youngster Rosa Kafaji has shown in pre-season that she can help make up for some of that attacking threat the Gunners have lost in Miedema. At the back, Eidevall appears to have finally got the No.1 goalkeeper he desires, too, in Daphne van Domselaar.

But these players join a squad that is already stacked with star talent, featuring huge names such as England Lionesses Beth Mead and Alessia Russo. So how will it all come together? GOAL takes a look at how Arsenal could line up this season…