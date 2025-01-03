Houston Dash appoints husband of former USWNT star and two-time World Cup winner after head coach Fran Alonso did not return from leave of absence
Houston Dash has appointed the husband of a former USWNT star as the successor to Fran Alonso, after the coach did not return from personal leave.
- Houston Dash hires new head coach
- Fran Alonso left in October after three-month absence
- Husband of former USWNT star replaces him