Man City champions 2023-24
Richard Martin

'Hot soup!' - Pep Guardiola explains how Man City prevent injuries despite hectic fixture schedule - in contrast to United fitness nightmares

Manchester CityPep GuardiolaManchester UnitedFA CupManchester City vs Manchester United

Pep Guardiola has revealed how his Manchester City side have managed to avoid the injury problems which have beset rivals Manchester United.

  • City have managed to avoid many injuries
  • Only Ederson unavailable for FA Cup final
  • United top table for Premier League injuries
