Does Harry Kane have trophy FOMO? Why Bayern Munich star is ‘not going to panic’ in pursuit of Bundesliga & Champions League double

Does Harry Kane have trophy FOMO? Why Bayern Munich star is 'not going to panic' in pursuit of Bundesliga & Champions League doubleChris BurtonGettyHarry KaneBayern MunichBundesligaBayer Leverkusen vs Bayern MunichHarry Kane is "not going to panic" in his bid to land an elusive trophy, with Bayern Munich expected to deliver the silverware that he craves.England captain chasing elusive silverwareLeft Spurs in order to end barren runCan make more history in 2024