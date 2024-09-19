EXCLUSIVE: Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich defended as former rival insists Bundesliga move was 'right' despite striker's trophy curse continuing
Harry Kane was right to join Bayern Munich even though he failed to win a trophy in his first season with the Bavarian giants, Sergio Aguero has said.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Striker was right to move to Bundesliga - Aguero
- Kane topped scoring charts but won no trophies
- Englishman's long wait for silverware continues