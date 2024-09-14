Harry KaneImago
Ritabrata Banerjee

'One for the collection' - Harry Kane shows off another matchball signed by Bayern team-mates after striker's latest hat-trick

H. KaneBayern MunichHolstein Kiel vs Bayern MunichHolstein KielBundesliga

Harry Kane showed off his match ball after scoring the first-hat-trick of the 2024-25 season against Holsten Kiel.

  • Kane netted first hat-trick of new season
  • Showed off his match ball on social media
  • Bayern thrashed Holstein Kiel 6-1
