Harry Kane's trophy dream slips further away! Consolation goal fails to mask another shocker for Bayern Munich striker as Bochum pile more misery on Thomas Tuchel's side - with Bayer Leverkusen now in full control of Bundesliga title race
Bayern Munich's misery continued on Sunday night, as Thomas Tuchel's side slipped to a third straight defeat with a 3-2 loss to Bochum
- Jamal Musiala opened the scoring for Bavarians, Bochum scored twice in six minutes to take lead
- Late Kevin Stoger penalty sealed it for home side, Kane grabbed consolation
- Game paused for nearly 10 minutes in first half due to fan protest, five in second