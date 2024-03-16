Harry Kane robbed! Thomas Muller left absolutely apoplectic as he's kneed in the head by Darmstadt's goalkeeper but ref bizarrely penalises Bayern star to stop England striker scoring yet again
Harry Kane was denied another Bayern Munich goal on Saturday when Thomas Muller was penalised following a challenge with the Darmstadt goalkeeper.
- Kane denied Bayern goal
- Muller penalised after 'keeper challenge
- Kane eventually scores in Bayern fightback