Harry Kane made 'not happy' admission in private conversation with Thierry Henry as Arsenal legend explains how Bayern Munich striker has earned his 'respect'
Thierry Henry has revealed Harry Kane’s “not happy” admission during a private conversation with the prolific Bayern Munich striker.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Prolific forward catching the eye in Germany
- In danger of missing out on major silverware
- Wants to add even more assists to his game