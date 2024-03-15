Mikel Arteta Harry Kane splitGetty Images
Matt O'Connor-Simpson

'Harry Kane knocking Arsenal out of the Champions League' - Gunners fans have mixed reactions after being drawn against England star's Bayern Munich in Champions League quarter-finals

Champions LeagueHarry KaneArsenalBayern MunichBundesligaPremier League

Harry Kane is heading back to north London after Arsenal were drawn against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal set to face Bundesliga giants
  • Means a London homecoming for Kane
  • Mixed reaction to draw on social media

Editors' Picks