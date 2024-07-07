Lethargic Harry Kane risks becoming England's version of Cristiano Ronaldo - his place in Gareth Southgate's line up shouldn't be assured for Euro 2024 semi-final

The Three Lions sneaked past Switzerland in spite of their static all-time top scorer and must avoid making the same mistake as Portugal

The English media love to kick a man when he's down and after Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were knocked out of Euro 2024 on Friday, there was a feeding frenzy. And with good reason.

What should have been a mouth-watering contest between two of the best sides on the continent, if not the world, descended into the Cristiano Ronaldo show, just like Portugal's last-16 tie with Slovenia.

'Ronaldo looked lost in his own reverie' wrote The Telegraph. 'A galactic battle lost in the black hole of one man’s ego,' was the take from The Guardian. 'Cristiano Ronaldo should retire from Portugal duty for his own good,' wrote The I Paper, claiming the striker was 'threatening his own legacy by not knowing when to stop'.

Portugal in the end paid the price for trying to accommodate a captain way past the peak of his powers, and a squad brimming with world-class talent was left at the mercy of a penalty shootout.

But less than 24 hours later, England almost succumbed to the same fate, showing blind faith in Harry Kane against Switzerland despite the clear evidence in front of them that he was holding them back.