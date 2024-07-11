Harry Kane England Netherlands Euro 2024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'My foot's hanging off' - Harry Kane speaks out on England's controversial penalty against the Netherlands at Euro 2024

Harry KaneEnglandNetherlands vs EnglandNetherlandsEuropean Championship

Harry Kane suggested that England were fortuitous to be awarded the controversial penalty against the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

  • England received a controversial penalty decision
  • Kane stepped up and equalised from the spot
  • Striker expressed his views on the contentious call
