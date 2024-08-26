'Most importantly' - Harry Kane fires bullish message after hauling Bayern Munich to victory over Wolfsburg in Bundesliga opener

Getty Images SportRitabrata Banerjee'Most importantly' - Harry Kane fires bullish message after hauling Bayern Munich to victory over Wolfsburg in Bundesliga openerH. KaneBayern MunichWolfsburg vs Bayern MunichWolfsburgBundesligaHarry Kane sent out a bullish message on social media after helping Bayern Munich clinch win against Wolfsburg.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKane helped Bayern clinch a win over WolfsburgProvided assist for Gnabry's winning goalBayern beat Wolfsburg 3-2Article continues below