Harry Kane to miss out on Bayern Munich's extended holiday as Vincent Kompany gives players extra week off with Belgian showing clear difference from Thomas Tuchel
Vincent Kompany has given most of his Bayern Munich players the week off, but Harry Kane will not benefit after joining up with the England squad.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kompany gives week off to Bayern's non-internationals
- Training cancelled until Sunday
- Kane without rest after joining England squad