Lamine Yamal Hansi FlickGetty
Mitchell Fretton

Hansi Flick sends out stern message to frustrated Lamine Yamal after substituting wonderkid in Barcelona's huge Champions League win over Young Boys

L. YamalH. FlickBarcelona vs BSC Young BoysBarcelonaBSC Young BoysChampions League

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick says he will rotate his squad in matches after Lamine Yamal appeared frustrated at being taken off against Young Boys.

  • Yamal subbed off in 5-0 win against Young Boys
  • Appeared frustrated after failing to score in rout
  • Flick doubles down on decision to rest youngster
