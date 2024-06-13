Is Gregg Berhalter the man for the job, after all? Winners & Losers from USMNT's chaotic Brazil draw in Copa America warmup

Winners & Losers from USMNT's chaotic Brazil draw in Copa America warmup

How do you like that? Gregg Berhalter might not be a disaster after all. It's unclear how much can really be taken from this, the most chaotic of 1-1 draws, but it's clear that the USMNT manager can piece together a tactical plan against a bit team when needed.

The USMNT turned in a much-improved showing from their 5-1 loss to Colombia just four days before. They defended well, attacked with real intent, and caused problems for the Selecao. They relied on Matt Tuner at times - excellent in goal. But also could have easily won it with some cleaner finishing.

They were the aggressors early. Yunus Musah rattled the bar from 30 yards. Christian Pulisic forced a smart save out of Alisson.

But another defensive breakdown saw Brazil take the lead. Turner played a ball into pressure, and the Selecao took advantage, forcing a turnover that ended with a fine finish into the bottom corner from Rodrygo. The USMNT responded, though, Pulisic smashing a free kick into the bottom corner from the top of the box.

What transpired after was something resembling chaos. Notions of control and composure often vanished, as two teams ran at each other without lacking the kind of clarity in key areas to ever look like doing anything. Pulisic will feel he should have scored at one end - putting a shot too close to the keeper while wide open. But Turner did his bit at the other, finishing the game with 10 saves.

At the end of it all, though, it is Berhalter who comes out looking good here, the USMNT slightly redeemed not long removed after one of his worst days at the helm.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Camping World Stadium...