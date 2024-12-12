Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2024-25 Champions LeagueGetty
Chris Burton

‘He got in the way!’ - Bukayo Saka blames Arsenal team-mate for denying him first-ever hat-trick in Monaco win

B. SakaArsenalChampions LeagueK. HavertzArsenal vs Monaco

Bukayo Saka has jokingly blamed Arsenal team-mate Kai Havertz for denying him what would have been a first senior hat-trick of his career.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gunners forward bagged another brace
  • Helped to secure Champions League victory
  • Still waiting to collect his first match ball
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱