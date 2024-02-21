Goodbye Thomas Tuchel! Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the 10 candidates to take over at Bayern Munich next season

Bayern are on the lookout for a new manager after confirming that the ex-Chelsea boss will be leaving in the summer

On Wednesday morning, we got the news we had all been expecting for some time: Thomas Tuchel had been given his marching orders by Bayern Munich. The announcement did come with a twist, though, with the German not set to depart his post until the end of the season.

It's an odd decision, considering that many of Bayern's top players have seemingly lost faith in Tuchel and they have a campaign-defining Champions League last-16 second-leg clash with Lazio to come next month. Perhaps finding someone to take the job mid-season seemed impossible, or maybe the club are looking to save some money by avoiding a hefty compensation package.

Regardless, the search is now firmly underway to find Tuchel's successor and there is a lot of options out there. Below, GOAL has analysed 10 of the top candidates who could end up in Bavaria this summer.