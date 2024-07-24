GOAL's World-Class Club 2024: USWNT star Alex Morgan loses elite status as Lionesses hero Mary Earps earns inclusion among the best women's footballers

Every summer, GOAL will publish its exclusive list of the 25 players who have proven themselves truly elite by consistently producing top performances

World-class... It's an invisible but important tag, one that separates the good from the great. But it's such a subjective term. Every football fan has their own definition, their own set of criterion, leading to endless but thoroughly enjoyable debates in stadiums, dressing rooms, cafes, bars, pubs and clubs all across the world.

So, last summer, GOAL decided to get in on the fun by compiling a very exclusive list of the 25 women's players that we felt represented the game's elite, the best of the best, the players that had been producing stellar performances over a sustained period of time.

In order to avoid focusing solely on attackers - which, let's face it, nearly always happens when it comes to individual awards and accolades - we stipulated that there must be at least three players from each position group (goalkeeper, defence, midfield and attack), but a maximum of nine from each.

Now, the time has arrived to decide to gets to stay in the World-Class Club - and who must be politely asked to leave. So, who's made this year's 25 strong-list? Find out below, and be sure to express your approval - or outrage - in the comments...