Gary Lineker England Euro 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Gary Lineker delivers scathing ‘sh*t’ assessment of England at Euro 2024 & questions baffling Kalvin Phillips claim from Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate

Gary Lineker has delivered a scathing “sh*t” assessment of England at Euro 2024 and questioned Gareth Southgate’s baffling Kalvin Phillips claim.

  • Four points taken from opening two games
  • Talented squad still searching for a spark
  • Much for manager to work on tactically
