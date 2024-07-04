'He's not a defender!' - Gareth Southgate sent blunt warning over Bukayo Saka as England legend claims Arsenal star will become Switzerland's 'main target' if he plays left-back in Euro 2024 quarter-final Bukayo SakaEnglandGareth SouthgateEngland vs SwitzerlandEuropean Championship

England's Euro 2024 has not gone according to Gareth Southgate's plans, and he has been warned that his newest experiment will hurt the Three Lions.