Aditya Gokhale

Gabriel Jesus 'changed a lot of things' heading into pre-season as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals Gunners star has found his 'spark' again

Over the last year, Gabriel Jesus has been losing importance at Arsenal, however, Mikel Arteta believes that the striker has found his 'spark' again.

  • Jesus scores in Arsenal's win over Man Utd
  • Linked with an exit from the Emirates this summer
  • Arteta believes the striker has found his 'spark' again
