France Euro 2024 squad: Who will Didier Deschamps take to Germany?

Les Bleus finished as runners-up at the 2022 World Cup and have so much talent that their only issue will be deciding who to leave out

England may be the favourites with many bookmakers, but France are the team to beat at Euro 2024. The Three Lions couldn't manage it at the 2022 World Cup, with Les Bleus proving their big-game bottle by edging out Gareth Southgate's side in an epic last-eight encounter before eventually finishing as runners-up to Argentina after arguably the greatest final the international game has ever seen.

France are arguably stronger now than they were in Qatar. They've lost just once game since - a friendly in Germany - and qualified for the Euros undefeated, despite being in arguably the toughest group. Didier Deschamps' side beat Netherlands home and away, with their performance in Paris particularly impressive.

Obviously, Olivier Giroud is getting on a bit, but the veteran AC Milan striker will be surrounded by a wonderful array of attacking talent, including Kylian Mbappe, the best player in the world, and the all-round genius that is Antoine Griezmann.

What's more, France are blessed with a plethora of players that are not only immensely talented but also incredibly young. Put quite simply, there are no weak links in this team. Deschamps' only problem will be deciding whom to leave out.

So, who will make France's 23-strong Euro 2024 squad? GOAL takes a look...