Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2024Getty
Chris Burton

'Football justice was not with us' - Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro 'not afraid of being fired' as he congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo & Co despite painful AFC Champions League exit

Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCAFC Champions League EliteAl Nassr FC vs Al-AinLuis Castro

Cristiano Ronaldo’s boss at Al-Nassr, Luis Castro, is “not afraid of being fired” after suffering AFC Champions League penalty shootout heartache.

  • Dreams of continental glory dashed
  • Came unstuck in shootout with Al Ain
  • Still have silverware to chase down

