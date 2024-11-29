FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Schedule, teams, tickets, format & everything you need to know

The ultimate guide to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

FIFA is rolling out a brand new format for the Club World Cup, with the 2025 edition marking the beginning of an overhaul that will shake up club football across the globe.

In recent years, the Club World Cup has been a highly exclusive tournament, with just seven teams from six confederations taking part in a straight knockout competition, and next year it will be completely different as 32 teams feature.

Here, GOAL brings you all you need to know about the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, including format, teams, how to watch and more.