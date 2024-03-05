Federico Redondo admits playing with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami is a 'dream' with Argentine revealing legendary forward's role in tempting him to MLS
New Inter Miami recruit Federico Redondo has explained how Lionel Messi influenced his move to MLS, calling it "a dream" to play alongside him.
- Redondo arrives in Miami after visa approval
- Midfielder reveals Messi influence in move
- Labels it a "dream" to play alongside legendary forward