Fans left confused as Vinicius Junior withdraws from Real Madrid starting XI to face Atletico Madrid just four minutes before kick-off

Fans left confused as Vinicius Junior withdraws from Real Madrid starting XI to face Atletico Madrid just four minutes before kick-offThomas HindleGetty ImagesVinicius JuniorReal MadridAtletico MadridLaLigaReal Madrid vs Atletico MadridReal Madrid winger Vinicius Jr was removed from Los Blancos' starting XI against Atletico Madrid due to an injury sustained in the warmup.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVinicius set to start against main rivalsSustained an undisclosed injury before the gameBrahim Diaz replaced him in the XI.