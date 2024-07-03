Explained: Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to cut 250 jobs at Man Utd before start of 2024-25 season in ruthless move

GettyScott WilsonExplained: Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to cut 250 jobs at Man Utd before start of 2024-25 season in ruthless moveManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United's new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues to wield the axe as he's reportedly set to cut 250 jobs at Old Trafford.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowStaff told about redundancies on WednesdayLatest move in United's cost-cutting measuresINEOS handling business and football operationsArticle continues below