Explained: Why Liverpool fans won't bring iconic Kop flags to Anfield for Europa League clash with Atalanta

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeExplained: Why Liverpool fans won't bring iconic Kop flags to Anfield for Europa League clash with AtalantaLiverpoolEuropa LeagueFan storiesPremier LeagueLiverpool vs AtalantaAtalantaLiverpool's iconic Kop end will be devoid of its customary array of flags for the upcoming Europa League encounter against Atalanta this Thursday.Liverpool supporters to stage unique protestNo display of flags at the Kop endRaising their voice against increasing ticket prices