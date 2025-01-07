Explained: Why ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp did not attend Salzburg's humbling 6-0 friendly loss to Bayern Munich after officially starting work as Red Bull's global head of soccer
The reason for Jurgen Klopp’s absence from Salzburg’s heavy friendly defeat to Bayern Munich has been revealed, with a new role taken on at Red Bull.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Left Anfield in summer of 2024
- Has stepped away from management
- Taking on new role with Red Bull