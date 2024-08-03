Explained: Why Ronald Araujo is angry at Barcelona with defender open to leaving club amid breakdown in contract talks and Bayern Munich and Man Utd interest
Ronald Araujo is open to a move away from Barcelona, with the Catalans considering leaving the defender unregistered until January due to injury.
- Araujo open to leaving Barcelona this summer
- Negotiations at 'standstill' over new contract
- Defender angry after Barca consider unregistering him