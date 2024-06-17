Jude Bellingham Trent Alexander-Arnold England Serbia Euro 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Explained: Why Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold did 'wolf' celebration after Real Madrid star's opening goal for England at Euro 2024

Jude BellinghamEnglandTrent Alexander-ArnoldEuropean ChampionshipSerbia vs EnglandReal MadridLiverpool

Jude Bellingham has explained his “wolf” celebration with Trent Alexander-Arnold after netting England’s opening goal at Euro 2024.

  • Los Blancos midfielder scored early vs Serbia
  • Several routines broken out after hitting the net
  • One of those offered nod to game with coaching staff
