Explained: Why Bukayo Saka is a Nigeria fan & how Arsenal star could've remarkably been playing in Africa Cup of Nations final if he'd chosen different career path

Richard Mills
Bukayo Saka heart Arsenal Sevilla Champions League 2023-24Getty
Bukayo SakaNigeriaAfrica Cup of NationsArsenalIvory CoastPremier League

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrated Nigeria advancing to the Africa Cup of Nations final - and it turns out he could have represented the Super Eagles.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Saka celebrates Nigeria reaching AFCON final
  • Arsenal star could have represented them
  • Turned them down in favour of England

Editors' Picks