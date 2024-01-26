Explained: How £72m Rasmus Hojlund could become a ‘Harry Kane-like’ No.9 for Man Utd despite Red Devils missing out on England captain to Bayern Munich

Explained: How £72m Rasmus Hojlund could become a ‘Harry Kane-like’ No.9 for Man Utd despite Red Devils missing out on England captain to Bayern MunichChris BurtonGetty/GOALManchester UnitedRasmus HoejlundHarry KanePremier LeagueManchester United missed out on Harry Kane, but the Red Devils have been told Rasmus Hojlund could become their own version of the England captain.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowThree Lions star headed for Germany in 2023Danish frontman drafted in at Old TraffordPlenty of potential in his game to be unlocked