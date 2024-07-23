Eric-Ten-Hag(C)GettyImages
Gill Clark

Ex-Man Utd coach lifts lid on working with Erik ten Hag and reveals why he left Old Trafford for MLS

Erik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueMajor League Soccer

Former Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay has revealed what it's like to work with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Eric Ramsay worked with Ten Hag until MLS move
  • Reveals he learned a lot from the Dutchman
  • But could not turn down U.S. offer
Article continues below