Every England player at Euro 2024 rated: Harry Kane flops despite his goals but Bukayo Saka shines again while Marc Guehi, Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo point to a bright future

The Three Lions' captain was the biggest disappointment of all, but the level of talent emerging in all areas means the future should be bright

England had the best individual talent at Euro 2024, but they were not equal to the sum of their parts, and even as they lick their wounds after a second successive defeat in the final, they cannot convincingly argue that they deserved to win the tournament over Spain.

As it turned out, England's household names were the biggest disappointments. None more so than Harry Kane, who had just one touch in the box in the final and somehow finished as the joint-top scorer in the tournament despite creating minimal danger.

The captain looked so immobile and shorn of his powers that he made Cristiano Ronaldo look like he was in the prime of his career. Far more was also expected overall from Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, leaving aside the latter's astonishing bicycle kick.

But the tournament has also been a launchpad for players. Kobbie Mainoo showed the continent what he can do, Cole Palmer kept on stealing the show from the bench while Marc Guehi proved that he has the makings of one of the best centre-backs in the world. And Bukayo Saka further endeared himself to the nation.

It might feel like the end of the world for England, but they have more than enough young talent to lift them right back up in time for the 2026 World Cup.

GOAL rates every England player at Euro 2024...