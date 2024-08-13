Erling Haaland in PFA Player of the Year award hunt again – but faces competition from Man City team-mates Phil Foden & Rodri, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard & Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer
Erling Haaland is in the hunt for back-to-back PFA Player of the Year awards, but faces competition from Phil Foden, Rodri and Martin Odegaard.
- Norwegian striker out to defend crown
- Club colleagues looking to wrestle it away
- Gunners, Blues & Villa also represented