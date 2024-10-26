'The way they pull him!' - Erling Haaland should get a penalty at 'every cross' as Pep Guardiola defends star striker for wasted chances in narrow win against Southampton
Pep Guardiola launched a passionate defence of a wasteful Erling Haaland after Manchester City's 1-0 win against Southampton.
- Haaland fired City over the Saints
- Could have scored a couple more in the second half
- Guardiola defended striker despite wasting chances